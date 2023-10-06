Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

