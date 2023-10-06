CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COMM. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COMM

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $554.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.91. CommScope has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CommScope by 48.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.