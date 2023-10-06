Comparing Sezzle (SEZL) and Its Peers

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sezzle to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 5.67% 70.48% 4.90% Sezzle Competitors -33.54% -169.41% -8.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Sezzle Competitors 850 5060 10568 269 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sezzle and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Sezzle’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sezzle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $125.57 million -$38.09 million 21.36 Sezzle Competitors $3.96 billion $82.12 million 4.22

Sezzle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Sezzle is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sezzle rivals beat Sezzle on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.