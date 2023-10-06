Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Compugen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGEN

Compugen Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.66. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at $1,402,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Compugen by 855.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Compugen by 200.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.