ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $17.77 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

