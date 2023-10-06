Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.86

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.86 and traded as low as C$14.49. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.86.

Corby Spirit and Wine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

