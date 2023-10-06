Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $415.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

