Creative Planning Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

