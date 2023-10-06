Creative Planning Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.