Creative Planning Has $11.20 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $8,494,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

