Creative Planning Purchases 166,366 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Creative Planning increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.31% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

