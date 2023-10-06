Critical Review: Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) & Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Procore Technologies and Freshworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 12 0 2.92 Freshworks 0 7 11 0 2.61

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $79.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Freshworks has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Freshworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Freshworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -31.15% -18.16% -11.82% Freshworks -35.18% -17.62% -13.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and Freshworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $830.54 million 11.38 -$286.93 million ($1.85) -35.90 Freshworks $498.00 million 11.09 -$232.13 million ($0.66) -28.51

Freshworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Freshworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies. The company also provides Freshchat, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with their customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshsales that offers a multi-tiered approach to automating sales workflow and processes, as well as configure-price-quote functionality to quickly create quotes and AI-driven pipeline management; and Freshsales Suite, which delivers a single unified sales and marketing solution that allows businesses to engage and track customers across their buying journey. In addition, the company offers Freshservice, an intuitive service management solution; Freshping, a solution to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts; Freshstatus that allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey, a tool to measure NPS and other satisfaction metrics. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

