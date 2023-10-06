Critical Survey: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Rebel and CIRCOR International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 CIRCOR International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

American Rebel currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,948.39%. CIRCOR International has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential downside of 41.60%. Given American Rebel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than CIRCOR International.

This table compares American Rebel and CIRCOR International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $8.45 million 0.05 -$7.14 million N/A N/A CIRCOR International $786.92 million 1.43 $19.39 million $1.37 40.42

CIRCOR International has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Volatility and Risk

American Rebel has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% CIRCOR International 3.40% 35.32% 5.21%

Summary

CIRCOR International beats American Rebel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, electric motors, and other flow control products and subsystems; propeller pumps; actuation systems; MIL-spec butterfly valves and actuators; brushless DC motors; switches; and actuation components and sub-systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers. This segment offers its products under the CIRCOR Aerospace, Aerodyne Controls, CIRCOR Bodet, CIRCOR Industria, CIRCOR Motors, Hale Hamilton, Leslie Controls, Portland Valve, and Warren Pumps brands. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; engineered valves; positive displacement pumps; general service control valves; and top and bottom unheading devices and center feed devices for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. This segment offers its products under the Allweiler, DeltaValve, Houttuin, IMO Pump, IMO AB, Leslie Controls, RG Lawrence, RTK, Schroedahl, TapcoEnpro, Tushaco, and Zenith brands. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. CIRCOR International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

