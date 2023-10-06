Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMLS

Cumulus Media Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.