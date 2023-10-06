Cutler Group LLC CA Acquires 640 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

