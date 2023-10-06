Cutler Group LLC CA Purchases New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,992,000 after acquiring an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

