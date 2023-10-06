Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $233.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

