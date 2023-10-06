DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Head to Head Analysis

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Hillman Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hillman Solutions $1.46 billion 1.07 -$16.44 million ($0.15) -53.27

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and Hillman Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.54%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Hillman Solutions -1.92% 6.42% 2.97%

Volatility and Risk

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 163.64, suggesting that its share price is 16,264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats DAC Technologies Group International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International

(Get Free Report)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

