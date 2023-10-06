DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.05

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $15.31. DENSO shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 42,422 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

