Diane M. Sullivan Sells 14,337 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caleres

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

