Diligent Investors LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $163.87 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

