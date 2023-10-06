DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 891,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DNP opened at $9.20 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.