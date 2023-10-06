Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

