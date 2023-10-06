Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DLTH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Duluth Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duluth by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 640,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

