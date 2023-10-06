Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

CVX stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

