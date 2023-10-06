Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $193.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.57. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

