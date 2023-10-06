Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

