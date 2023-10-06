Ellsworth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.87 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

