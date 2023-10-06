Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $1.51. Energous shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 17,082 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energous alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WATT

Energous Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.40. Energous had a negative return on equity of 101.27% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energous by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.