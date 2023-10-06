Enrique Lores Sells 38,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $423,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

