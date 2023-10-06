Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

