Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

AMRK opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.