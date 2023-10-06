Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $96.75 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

