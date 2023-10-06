Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $436.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $96.75 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

