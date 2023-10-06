Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $174.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $174.41.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

