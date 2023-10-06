Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.31

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.31 and traded as low as $17.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 17,422 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Steven J. Planson purchased 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

