Farmers Trust Co. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Visa by 884.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

