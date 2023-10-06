FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of FB Financial worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,830,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,476,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $29.22 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

