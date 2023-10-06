Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 37.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $34,830,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $282,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

