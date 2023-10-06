Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares trading hands.
Fifth Street Asset Management Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
