Financial Life Advisors Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

AMZN stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

