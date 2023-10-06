Financial Review: Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) versus Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) and Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and Antofagasta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Antofagasta 3 5 1 0 1.78

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 104.83%. Antofagasta has a consensus price target of $1,119.67, indicating a potential upside of 6,352.11%. Given Antofagasta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antofagasta is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

17.3% of Antofagasta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Antofagasta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.76 $24.58 million $0.09 21.16 Antofagasta N/A N/A N/A $0.60 28.73

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Antofagasta. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antofagasta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Antofagasta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.02% -3.71% Antofagasta N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Antofagasta beats Copper Mountain Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries. In addition, it provides rail and road cargo services to mining customers in northern Chile. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Antofagasta plc operates as a subsidiary of Metalinvest Anstalt.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.