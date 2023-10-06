First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,665,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

