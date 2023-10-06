First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Sells $791,150.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Solar Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $145.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

