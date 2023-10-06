Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

