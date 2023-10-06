FMC (NYSE:FMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

