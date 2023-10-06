Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $126,862,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $58,915,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $71,994,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 582,198 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $47,692,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

