Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.25

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.25 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 40.60 ($0.49). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 41.40 ($0.50), with a volume of 126,681 shares traded.
Futura Medical Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.19. The company has a market capitalization of £122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,036.00 and a beta of 1.80.
About Futura Medical
Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.
