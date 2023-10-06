FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $325,242. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

