GATX (NYSE:GATX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

GATX opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. GATX has a 52-week low of $87.98 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

